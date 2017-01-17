FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Ukraine's Kernel Holdings hires banks for Eurobond
#First Republic News
January 17, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 7 months ago

Ukraine's Kernel Holdings hires banks for Eurobond

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (IFR) - Kernel Holdings S.A., a diversified agribusiness company with principal operations in Ukraine, has mandated banks for a debut US dollar five-year fixed-rate benchmark offering, according to a source.

JP Morgan and ING, as joint lead managers and bookrunners, will arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the US, commencing January 19.

The 144A/Reg S issuance is expected to be rated B by S&P and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
