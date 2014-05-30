FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warsaw-listed Kernel cuts guidance after Ukraine strife hit hryvnia
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 30, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Warsaw-listed Kernel cuts guidance after Ukraine strife hit hryvnia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed Ukrainian agriculture group Kernel cut its full-year core profit guidance by a third to $170 million after the crisis between Ukraine and Russia hit the Ukrainian hryvnia currency, it said on Friday.

The group, listed among the Warsaw bourse’s blue chips, showed earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the third quarter of its financial year fell by over a third to $30 million.

Higher sunflower oil and grain sales volumes helped revenue grow 13 percent in the quarter. But a 27-percent fall in the hryvnia accelerated Kernel’s net loss to $25.1 million, from $3.4 million in the red a year earlier.

According to company estimates, the hryvnia’s decline cut $64.4 million off its bottom line and almost $45 million off the EBITDA. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.