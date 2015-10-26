CORRECTED-Ukraine's Kernel swings to full-year profit

(In Oct 22 item removes reference to Bill Gates in the sixth paragraph, as the Cascade Investment Fund that bought Kernel shares is not connected with Cascade Investment that belongs to Microsoft founder)

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agriculture group Kernel said on Thursday it swung to a net profit of $106.9 million in the financial year ended June 30 from a loss of almost 100 million a year earlier.

“Our sunflower oil business contributed a record high $213 million to our EBITDA, up 20 percent year-on-year ... Additionally, we benefited from a Ukrainian currency devaluation on the cost side,” Warsaw-listed Kernel said in a statement.

An almost 50 percent devaluation of the hryvnya currency during Kernel’s financial year had a positive on its export-oriented business, inflating operating profit.

In the previous financial year, Kernel had suffered a $98 million net loss due to a plunge in soft commodity prices and low sunflower seed stocks.

Kernel shares, a favourite of Polish private pension funds, have risen 94 percent this year, after a 25 percent plunge in 2014. Cascade Investment Fund bought 5 percent stake in the company in October.

Kernel has a stock market valuation of $1.17 billion. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)