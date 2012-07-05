RLPC-Kerneos sale stalls as bids fall short

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - French constructor Materis attracted lower bids than expected for the sale of aluminates supplier Kerneos, banking sources said, casting doubt on whether the disposal would go ahead.

It is the latest transaction to stall due to a widening gap between what sellers and buyers consider a fair price.

The sale of Kerneos, which had a price tag of about 680 million euros ($851 million), had been expected to attract private equity and trade buyers.

However, not all four suitors submitted a bid by the June 25 deadline, and any that were received came in below expectations, bankers said.

Astorg Partners did place a bid, while PAI Partners dropped out of the race, bankers said, adding it was unclear whether Axa Private Equity or French minerals processing company Imerys had made an offer.

“Materis is ... deciding whether to take the sales process forward or postpone it,” a banker said.

The stumbling block sees Kerneos join a list of troubled dispersals in recent weeks.

Last month, private equity firm EQT and Danish pension fund ATP pulled the sale of Danish IT group KMD after offers came in too low.

Additionally, Permira rejected a 2.5-billion euro offer for frozen foods group Iglo, which it wanted 2.8 billion euros for.

Materis had expected Kerneos to fetch around 8.5 times its 80 million euro earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Bankers had been preparing debt packages of around 300 million euros in leveraged loans in case Kerneos was bought by a private equity house, the bankers added.

Materis had planned to use the sale proceeds to repay some debt, easing pressure on the company - owned by French private equity firm Wendel - after it recently completed a long-winded amend-and-extend process and covenant reset of its borrowings.

During the nine months of negotiations, lenders to Materis pushed for provisions regarding the way proceeds from disposals would be used.

Wendel, which declined to comment about the bid outcome, bought Materis in a 2006 leveraged buyout.

Materis supplies specialty building materials for the construction industry, including aluminates, admixtures, mortars and paints.

BNP Paribas and Rothschild were handling the sale.