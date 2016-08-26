FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerogen Capital raises $830 mln in second energy fund
#Financials
August 26, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Kerogen Capital raises $830 mln in second energy fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Kerogen Capital said on Friday it has secured $830 million in its second energy fund, taking its total assets under management to over $2 billion since inception.

In a statement, Kerogen, with offices in Hong Kong and London, said the fund will invest in international energy sectors outside North America, providing growth capital to upstream oil and gas companies.

Kerogen said it has so far made two investments, namely Zennor Petroleum, a platform focused on the British North Sea and Hurricane Energy, another British company. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
