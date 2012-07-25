FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerogen Capital closes over $1 bln energy private equity fund
July 25, 2012 / 1:29 AM / in 5 years

Kerogen Capital closes over $1 bln energy private equity fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Kerogen Capital, a private equity fund led by two former J.P.Morgan bankers, has closed a more than $1 billion energy fund, according to a statement from Forbes Private Capital Group, which managed and advised on the fund.

Kerogen Energy Fund, L.P. will provide growth and development capital to junior upstream oil and gas companies, the statement said.

The fund will invest mainly in geographies that will feed demand from Asia, particularly China, which is expected to account for over 50 percent of the net increase in world oil demand over the next 25 years, according to the International Energy Agency.

Kerogen Capital is led by Ivor Orchard, ex Head of Energy & Natural Resources Group in Asia Pacific at J.P.Morgan, and Jason Cheng.

Forbes Private Capital is a placement and advisory firm.

