DUBLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kerry Group PLC : * Adjusted EPS up 11.3 pct to 237.6 cent (f‘cast 10.1 pct to 2.35) * Sales revenue increased by 10.3 pct to 5.8 billion euros * In 2013 we expect to achieve 7 pct to 11 pct growth in adjusted earnings per

share. * Final dividend per share of 25 cent (total 2012 dividend up 11.2 pct to 35.8

cent)