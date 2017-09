Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kerry Properties Ltd

* NMC8 Ltd, a unit of Kerry Properties Ltd, wins residential site in Beacon Hill, Kowloon for HK$2.4 billion ($309.54 million), Hong Kong government said in a statement

($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)