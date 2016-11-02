UPDATE 1-Kerry Group rises 4 pct after management reiterates guidance

(Adds stock up 4 pct; analyst comment)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Plc

* Earnings guidance for full year reaffirmed

* Growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2016 is expected to be towards middle to lower end of 6% to 10% range of 320 to 332 cent per share.

* Shares up 4 percent at 11:27 GMT; still down 10.5 pct year-to-date

* Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Liam Igoe says appears to be "relief rally" after Kerry confirms growth to continue and promises of significant level of innovation in coming year

* Says management indicated to analysts that 2017 is going to be a strong year in terms of acquisitions; stronger focus on emerging markets

* Kerry reports 3.2% growth in business volumes ; taste & nutrition +3.4% ; consumer foods +2.2% (in 9 months to sept 30)

* Group trading margin up 70 basis points; taste & nutrition +70bps ; consumer foods +30bps Source text: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)