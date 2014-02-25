BRIEF-Kerry posts 10.2 pct rise in full-year adjusted earnings

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kerry Group PLC : * FY group revenue of 5.8 billion eur reflecting 4.6 pct underlying sales growth * FY adjusted EPS* up 10.2 pct to 257.9 cents * FY trading profit increased by 9.4 pct to 611 million eur * Final dividend per share of 28 cents (total 2013 dividend up 11.7 pct to 40 cents) * Expects to achieve 6 pct to 10 pct growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2014-CEO * Adjusted profit before tax, brand related intangible asset amortisation and

non-trading items increased by 9 pct to 532 million eur * In 2014 Kerry will establish a global technology & innovation centre and

regional headquarters