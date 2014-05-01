FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kerry revenue falls 1.7 pct, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 1, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kerry revenue falls 1.7 pct, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Plc :

* 3.3 pct underlying sales growth

* Earnings guidance for full year reaffirmed

* Reported revenues decreased by 1.7 pct reflecting adverse translation impact of significant currency headwinds

* Groupwide continuing business volumes grew by 2.9 pct

* 40 basis points improvement in group trading profit margin

* Expects to achieve 6 pct to 10 pct growth in adjusted EPS to a range of 273 to 284 cent per share in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

