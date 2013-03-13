FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry Properties wins $1.5 bln tender for Hong Kong site
March 13, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Kerry Properties wins $1.5 bln tender for Hong Kong site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong home builder Kerry Properties has won an HK$11.7 billion ($1.5 billion) tender for a residential site in the territory’s Kowloon district, paying the second highest price on record for a public piece of land.

The site has an area of about 24,077 square metres and is designated for private residential purposes. The minimum gross floor area and the maximum gross floor area are 63,666 sq m and 106,110 sq m respectively. ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

