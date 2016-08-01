FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

Keryx withdraws 2016 forecast on renal drug supply interruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc said it was withdrawing its full-year forecast due to issues related to the production of its only approved drug, Auryxia.

The company said on Monday there had been an interruption in the supply of the renal drug and that it expected to make it available to patients from the fourth quarter.

Keryx had earlier forecast net sales of $31 million-$34 million for Auryxia in the United States this year.

Auryxia had U.S. net sales of $8.3 million in the second quarter compared with $1.8 million in year-earlier quarter.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
