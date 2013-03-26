FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerzner International signs $145 mln loan refinancing
March 26, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Kerzner International signs $145 mln loan refinancing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Kerzner International Hotels Limited, which operates hotels including Dubai’s Atlantis resort, has signed a $145 million loan refinancing, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kerzner, which completed a $2.6 billion debt restructuring in April last year, said the new loan refinancing was part of its strategy to reduce financial obligations.

“The move will significantly reduce interest costs to the company, extending its debt maturity profile to five years and allowing it to reinvest in growth projects,” the statement said.

Deutsche Bank underwrote the loan before selling portions of the debt to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Ahli United Bank, Emirates NBD and Doha Bank during a syndication phase.

Kerzner sold its stake in Dubai’s Atlantis resort to joint venture partner Istithmar World, a unit of state-owned flagship conglomerate Dubai World, for $250 million.

Under its restructuring plan, Kerzner exchanged its stakes in two hotels in the Bahamas - Atlantis Paradise Island and One&Only Ocean Club - for $175 million of debt owned by Brookfield Asset Management Fund, as well as rearranging other debt facilities. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)

