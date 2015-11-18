FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Kesko buys rival retailer Suomen Lahikauppa
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 18, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Kesko buys rival retailer Suomen Lahikauppa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Finland’s second-biggest retailer Kesko has agreed to buy rival local convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa for about 60 million euros ($64 million) in a bid to grow amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country.

Suomen Lahikauppa, with 643 small grocery stores, last year had sales of about 1 billion euros and a loss before tax of around 12 million euros.

Kesko also revised its capital expenditure plan for 2015-2017, saying on Wednesday it would spend 750 million euros to new stores, down from its previous target of 1 billion euros, excluding acquisitions. ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)

