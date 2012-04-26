UPDATE 1-Kesko warns of more profit falls after Q1 misses

* Q1 op. profit 24 mln euros vs 40 mln forecast

* Sees core op. profit declining further this year

* Shares fall 9 pct (Adds shares falling, details on weak outlook, analyst quote)

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko warned its profits would fall further in the current year after first-quarter earnings dropped more than expected due to expansion costs in Russia

Kesko shares fell more than 9 percent in early trading on Thursday after the company said its quarterly operating profit excluding one-off items fell 32 percent to 23.6 million euros ($31 million). Analysts on average expected 39.7 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Net profit fell to 17 cents per share, compared to the market’s forecast for 28 cents a share.

Kesko, whose stores include supermarkets, electronics and hardware stores as well as car dealerships, forecast its core operating profit would decline further over the next 12 months.

Kesko shares were down 9.04 percent to 21.64 euros at 0816 GMT.

Pohjola analyst Jari Raisanen said he was worried the weakness was not temporary but more of a structural one.

“An explanation is required if the profitability is structurally so weak that forecasts for the rest of the year should be cut more,” he said. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Additional reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)