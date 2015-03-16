Finland's Kesko divests Anttila chain, lifts outlook

HELSINKI, March 16 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko said on Monday it has agreed to sell its loss-making homeware chain Anttila to German investment fund 4K Invest, and consequently raised its profit forecast.

Kesko said it now expects its underlying operating profit to rise this year from 2014, compared to its previous forecast of flat or slightly falling profit.

Kesko said it will book a one-off loss of 130 million euros ($137 million) for the first quarter. The price of the transaction was 1 million euros.

Anttila’s generated a core operating loss of 64 million euros on sales of 324 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.9517 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by David Clarke)