RPT-Finland's Kesko buys Onninen, plans to lift dividend

HELSINKI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Finland’s second biggest retailer Kesko on Tuesday said it was buying building and technical trade firm Onninen in an all-share deal worth 369 million euros ($401 million), adding that it plans to pay dividends of 2.5 euros per share from 2015.

Kesko, which has so far focused on consumers, said the acquisition will expand its hardware trade to the business customers segment.

Kesko paid a dividend of 1.5 euros from 2014. Analysts had been expecting hefty dividends following Kesko’s 485 million euro divestment of real estate last year.