FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Kesko buys Onninen, plans to lift dividend
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Kesko buys Onninen, plans to lift dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Finland’s second biggest retailer Kesko on Tuesday said it was buying building and technical trade firm Onninen in an all-share deal worth 369 million euros ($401 million), adding that it plans to pay dividends of 2.5 euros per share from 2015.

Kesko, which has so far focused on consumers, said the acquisition will expand its hardware trade to the business customers segment.

Kesko paid a dividend of 1.5 euros from 2014. Analysts had been expecting hefty dividends following Kesko’s 485 million euro divestment of real estate last year.

$1 = 0.9186 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.