FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Kesko to set up real estate joint venture
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Kesko to set up real estate joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 8 (Reuters) - Finland’s second-biggest food retailer Kesko on Friday said it has agreed to sell 36 store and shopping centre sites worth 485 million euros ($544 million) to a new joint venture which it co-owns with two Nordic pension funds.

Kesko said it will own the joint venture together with Sweden’s AMF Pensionsforsakring AB and Finland’s Ilmarinen, with each holding a third.

“Kesko’s current strong financial position will further strengthen and provide a good basis for the development of the company in line with the future new strategy,” the company said in a statement.

Kesko has mulled over the real estate move for a year and analysts have estimated that it could result in an extra dividend.

Shares in the company were flat after the announcement.

$1 = 0.8907 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.