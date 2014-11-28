FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish retailer Kesko lines up 670 mln euro real estate deal
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Finnish retailer Kesko lines up 670 mln euro real estate deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Retailer Kesko is looking to sell Finnish and Swedish store sites worth up to 670 million euros ($835 million) to a new joint venture early next year, it said on Friday, having shelved a previous deal with a real estate trust.

The deal will generate a significant one-off profit, Finland’s second-biggest food retailer said, and is expected to lead to extra dividends.

Kesko, which would continue operations at the sites under leases, had previously considered a move to sell sites worth 750-950 million euros to a real estate trust this year. Analysts estimated that such deal could have resulted in an extra dividend of 5-6 euros per share. (1 US dollar = 0.8027 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.