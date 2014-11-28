Finnish retailer Kesko lines up 670 mln euro real estate deal

HELSINKI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Retailer Kesko is looking to sell Finnish and Swedish store sites worth up to 670 million euros ($835 million) to a new joint venture early next year, it said on Friday, having shelved a previous deal with a real estate trust.

The deal will generate a significant one-off profit, Finland’s second-biggest food retailer said, and is expected to lead to extra dividends.

Kesko, which would continue operations at the sites under leases, had previously considered a move to sell sites worth 750-950 million euros to a real estate trust this year. Analysts estimated that such deal could have resulted in an extra dividend of 5-6 euros per share. (1 US dollar = 0.8027 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)