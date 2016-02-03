FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Kesko meets market expectations in fourth-quarter
February 3, 2016

Finland's Kesko meets market expectations in fourth-quarter

HELSINKI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Finland’s second-biggest retailer Kesko on Wednesday reported falling quarterly profits amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country.

Kesko said its adjusted operating profit fell to 59.1 million euros ($64.5 million) from 61.9 million a year earlier and roughly in line with analysts’ expectations of 58.8 million in a Reuters poll.

Kesko said it expects its comparable sales in 2016 to equal the level of the previous year. Operating profit is expected to grow slightly. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

