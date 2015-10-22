FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kesko's third-quarter profit misses market expectations
October 22, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Kesko's third-quarter profit misses market expectations

HELSINKI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Finland’s second-biggest retailer Kesko on Thursday reported a drop in its quarterly profits amid tough price competition and weak consumer demand in the recession-hit country.

Kesko’s third-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 82.5 million euros ($94 million) from 84 million euros a year ago, missing analysts’ expectations of 89 million in a Reuters poll.

“In Finland, owing to the decline of consumers’ purchasing power, the trading sector’s performance is expected to remain weak in all product lines,” chief executive Mikko Helander said in a statement.

Kesko said its net sales for the next 12 months are expected to be lower than the level of preceding 12 months, while its underlying operating profit is expected to be flat. ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

