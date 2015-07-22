FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Kesko misses market expectations in second quarter
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 22, 2015 / 6:20 AM / in 2 years

Finland's Kesko misses market expectations in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 22 (Reuters) - Finland’s second-biggest retailer Kesko on Wednesday reported its quarterly profits rose less than expected amid tough price competition and weak consumer demand in the recession-hit country.

The company said its second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose to 76 million euros ($83 million) from 68 million euros a year earlier, below analysts’ average forecast of 81 million euros in Reuters poll.

Kesko, which has recently divested unprofitable assets, said it expected its sales for the next 12 months to be lower than the level of the preceding 12 months, while its underlying operating profit is expected to rise.

“In Finland, the trading sector’s performance is expected to remain weak and the tough competitive situation is expected to continue,” chief executive Mikko Helander said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.