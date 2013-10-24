Cost cuts help Kesko to profit rise

HELSINKI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Finnish retail and wholesale firm Kesko reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly operating profit against an expected fall helped by cost cutting and forecast sales and operating profit to remain at the level of the preceding 12 months.

Kesko reported its third-quarter core operating profit rose to 83.6 million euros from 78.6 million, beating the 75 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“The enhancement measures of the profitability programme had a significant positive impact,” Kesko said.