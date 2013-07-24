FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Finnish retail group Kesko meets market view in Q2
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 24, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Finnish retail group Kesko meets market view in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage in first paragraph)

HELSINKI, July 24 (Reuters) - Finnish retail group Kesko said quarterly core operating profit increased 18 percent from a year ago, in line with market expectations, as cost cuts boosted its profitability.

Kesko’s adjusted operating profit for the second quarter rose to 69.8 million euros ($92 million), matching analysts’ average expectation of 69.6 million in Reuters poll.

Kesko, which operates supermarkets, grocery stores and hardware stores, said it expects sales and core operating profit for the next 12 months to be at the same level as in the preceding 12 months. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.