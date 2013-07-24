CORRECTED-Finnish retail group Kesko meets market view in Q2

(Corrects percentage in first paragraph)

HELSINKI, July 24 (Reuters) - Finnish retail group Kesko said quarterly core operating profit increased 18 percent from a year ago, in line with market expectations, as cost cuts boosted its profitability.

Kesko’s adjusted operating profit for the second quarter rose to 69.8 million euros ($92 million), matching analysts’ average expectation of 69.6 million in Reuters poll.

Kesko, which operates supermarkets, grocery stores and hardware stores, said it expects sales and core operating profit for the next 12 months to be at the same level as in the preceding 12 months. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)