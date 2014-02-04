FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Kesko's profit and dividend beat market view
February 4, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Kesko's profit and dividend beat market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko on Tuesday announced stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and proposed dividend as cost cuts helped to offset the impact of weaker household spending.

The company’s fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell slightly from a year ago to 67 million euros ($91 million) but beat an average forecast of 63 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Kesko, Finland’s second-biggest retailer, proposed an annual dividend of 1.40 euros per share, up from 1.20 euros a year ago and above the market’s consensus forecast of 1.26 euros. ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

