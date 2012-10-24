UPDATE 1-Kesko boosts profit outlook after strong Q3

* Shares up 5 pct

* Q3 core operating profit 78.6 mln, at high end of forecasts (Adds shares, details)

HELSINKI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Finnish retail and wholesale firm Kesko raised its profit outlook for the year ahead after a stronger-than-expected third quarter, saying cost cuts will help offset the impact of a weaker economy.

Shares in Kesko rose 4.9 percent to 23.47 euros by 0712 GMT, the highest level in 6 weeks, after the company reported a quarterly core operating profit of 78.6 million euros ($101.9 million).

That was at the high end of analysts’ forecasts which ranged from 64 million to 79 million euros in a Reuters poll, although it was down 11 percent from a year earlier due to weakness in its home and specialty unit.

Kesko said previously-announced cost cuts will help its underlying operating profit rise in the twelve months ahead, rather than fall as it had previously forecast.

“The key saving measures will affect marketing, personnel, store site and IT expenses and most of the cost savings are expected to be achieved in 2013,” Kesko said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)