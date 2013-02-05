FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cost cuts help Kesko beat market expectations
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Cost cuts help Kesko beat market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish retail group Kesko reported a stronger-than-expected operating profit for the fourth quarter as cost cuts helped it weather a slowdown in consumer spending.

Kesko, which operates supermarkets and home improvement centres, said its quarterly operating profit excluding special items was little changed from a year earlier at 71.8 million euros ($97.4 million). Analysts on average expected a fall to 64 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company has been cutting jobs to cope with a fall in sales, and said it expects operating profit excluding items to improve in 2013. ($1 = 0.7376 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.