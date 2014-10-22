FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish retailer Kesko beats market expectations
October 22, 2014

Finnish retailer Kesko beats market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko reported flat third-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating expectations with the help of recovering sales and cost savings at its building and home improvement outlets.

Kesko said underlying operating profit from the quarter was 84 million euros ($107 million), compared with 83.6 million euros a year earlier and 79.8 million euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company forecast sales and core operating profit for the next 12 months to be at the level of the preceding 12 months.

Investors have been awaiting more information on Kesko’s plan to sell some of its store sites to a new $1 billion investment trust, but the company’s quarterly report merely repeated that the fund is expected to be launched this year. (1 US dollar = 0.7854 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

