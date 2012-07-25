FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kesko Q2 profits hit by slow car sales, expansion
July 25, 2012 / 6:28 AM / 5 years ago

Kesko Q2 profits hit by slow car sales, expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 25 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko reported a steeper-than-expected fall in second quarter operating profit due to weaker car sales and expansion costs.

Kesko’s April-June operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 27 percent to 60.7 million euros ($73.36 million). That missed the market’s average forecast of 67 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Kesko forecast its core operating profit to be lower over the next 12 months due to weaker car sales and higher investment costs. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

