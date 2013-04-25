Finland's Kesko profit falls 17 pct on consumer slowdown

HELSINKI, April 25 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko reported a 17 percent fall in adjusted quarterly profit as cost cuts failed to make up for a slowdown in consumer spending.

Kesko, which operates supermarkets and home improvement centres, said first-quarter operating profit fell to 18.6 million euros ($24.17 million) from 22.3 million euros a year earlier.

Anaysts on average expected a fall to 16.8 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Goodman)