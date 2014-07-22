FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Kesko misses expectations in Q2
July 22, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Kesko misses expectations in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 22 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko on Tuesday issued lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings amid weak trade in home and speciality goods in the recession-hit Nordic country.

Finland’s second-biggest retailer’s adjusted operating profit fell to 68 million euros ($92 million) from 70 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a profit of 73 million euros.

Kesko gave a similar outlook for the next 12 months as in April, expecting flat sales and adjusted operating profit.

$1 = 0.7395 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely

