Kesko's monthly sales shrink 12 pct on cold weather

HELSINKI, April 15 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko’s sales fell in March for the fifth consecutive month as a colder-than-usual winter and Europe’s debt crisis discouraged consumers from buying hardware such as home improvement goods.

Kesko, which is also a wholesaler, said its March revenue fell 12.3 percent year-on-year to 791 million euros ($1.0 billion). Sales at its hardware trade chain fell 18.5 percent and those at its home and speciality goods unit fell 12.1 percent.

The company said the weak group numbers were partly due to a fewer number of selling days compared to last year, and noted a spike in car sales a year earlier due to a tax change.

But analysts said the cold weather and Europe’s slowdown hurt sales more than they expected, and shares in the company fell 3.6 percent to 23.07 euros by 0820 GMT.

“The weakness in their first quarter demand has been a bit surprising,” said Handelsbanken analyst Robin Santavirta, adding that April sales were unlikely to be much better since Finland’s weather has remained cold so far this month.

Kesko’s weak numbers follow Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann’s announcement last week that sales fell 7.1 percent in March.

Finland’s fourth-quarter GDP shrank 1.5 percent from a year earlier, according to preliminary data, showing even one of the strongest economies in the euro bloc is suffering from Europea’s debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)