FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish retailer Kesko says December sales fell 1.9 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 16, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Finnish retailer Kesko says December sales fell 1.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Finland’s second-biggest retailer Kesko on Friday said its total sales in December fell 1.9 percent from a year ago to 798 million euros ($929 million), hit by its troubled homewares chain Anttila.

Revenue at Kesko’s home and speciality goods business, which includes Anttila, decreased 11.7 percent to 170 million euros, while sales at the group’s food division, its biggest business, edged up 0.7 percent to 411 million euros.

Kesko has said it may hive off Anttila, and analysts expect the group’s new chief executive Mikko Helander to outline plans alongside the firm’s full earnings report on Feb. 10. ($1 = 0.8590 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.