Finnish retailer Kesko says December sales fell 1.9 pct y/y

HELSINKI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Finland’s second-biggest retailer Kesko on Friday said its total sales in December fell 1.9 percent from a year ago to 798 million euros ($929 million), hit by its troubled homewares chain Anttila.

Revenue at Kesko’s home and speciality goods business, which includes Anttila, decreased 11.7 percent to 170 million euros, while sales at the group’s food division, its biggest business, edged up 0.7 percent to 411 million euros.

Kesko has said it may hive off Anttila, and analysts expect the group’s new chief executive Mikko Helander to outline plans alongside the firm’s full earnings report on Feb. 10. ($1 = 0.8590 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)