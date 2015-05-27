FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Kesko to cut costs and boost investments
May 27, 2015

Finland's Kesko to cut costs and boost investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 27 (Reuters) - Finland’s second-biggest grocery retailer Kesko plans to cut fixed costs by at least 50 million euros ($54 million) by 2016 while increasing investments to step up growth.

Kesko’s strategy update on Wednesday said it would invest about 1 billion euros, excluding possible acquisitions, through 2017 in new supermarkets and stores.

The company added that it would also explore new growth opportunities in Russia. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

