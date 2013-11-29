UPDATE 1-Finland's Kesko considers hiving off ownership of stores

* Kesko looks to sell store sites to an investment trust

* Shares rise 9 pct (Adds share reaction, analyst comment)

HELSINKI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko said on Friday it was considering selling some of its store sites to a new $1 billion investment trust in which it would take a stake.

Kesko, the second-biggest food retailer in Finland, said the trust could take sites in Finland, Sweden and Russia worth between 750 million euros ($1 billion) and 950 million euros. Kesko would be a significant owner in the trust, while it would continue operations at the sites under leases, the group said.

Shares in the company rose 9 percent to 27.50 euros by 1210 GMT as investors welcomed the idea of making more profitable use of its assets and generating income from the store sales.

“They have a huge amount of real estate capital in their books in inefficient use. This plan will solve that problem, and it will also give them around 0.5 billion of cash,” said Sauli Vilen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.

He added he believed the company could increase its dividends in the future and look for acquisitions.

As of Sept. 30, the book value of Kesko’s real estate was about 1.4 billion euros.

The group makes 9.4 billion euros of annual sales at its more than 2,000 stores. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)