Finland's Kesko looks to set up real estate trust

HELSINKI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Kesko said it is considering selling some of its store sites to a new investment trust while continuing operations at the sites under leases.

Kesko, the second-biggest food retailiin Finland, said the trust could take in sites in Finland, Sweden and Russia with a value of between 750 million euros ($1 billion) and 950 million euros. Kesko would be a significant owner of the trust.

At Sept. 30 the book value of Kesko’s real estate was about 1.4 billion euros, the company said. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)