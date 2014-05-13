FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Coca-Cola to raise stake in Keurig Green Mountain
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Coca-Cola to raise stake in Keurig Green Mountain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to say Coke is yet to increase its stake)

May 13 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co will raise its stake in Keurig Green Mountain Inc to 16 percent from 10 percent which will make it the largest shareholder of the maker of the popular Keurig one-cup coffee brewer.

Coca-Cola announced a 10 percent stake in Keurig in February and said it would help launch the company’s new cold drink machine.

Coke had the option to raise its stake in Keurig to a maximum of 16 percent through open market purchases.

Coca-Cola will own about 26 million shares of Keurig, up from 16.7 million as of Feb. 27, according to a regulatory filing. (link.reuters.com/qak39v)

Keurig’s machines use pods filled with coffee, tea or hot chocolate powder to brew one-cup drinks at home.

Keurig’s shares closed at $110.71 on the Nasdaq on Monday. They have risen about 38 percent since Coke disclosed its 10 percent stake.

Coca-Cola’s stock closed at $40.82 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.