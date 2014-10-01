FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Club Coffee sues Keurig Green Mountain for $600 mln
October 1, 2014

Canada's Club Coffee sues Keurig Green Mountain for $600 mln

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s Club Coffee said it was suing K-cup coffee pod maker Keurig Green Mountain Inc for engaging in anti-competitive measures to maintain a near monopoly and keep single-serve coffee prices artificially high.

Club Coffee is seeking $600 million in damages and said Keurig was spreading “baseless and disparaging lies” about competitors’ coffee pods to mislead consumers and coerce third parties into exclusive agreements.

Keurig was not immediately reachable for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

