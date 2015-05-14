FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keurig to roll out Keurig Kold slower than expected -Bloomberg
May 14, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Keurig to roll out Keurig Kold slower than expected -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - K-cup coffee pod maker Keurig Green Mountain Inc would not make available its new cold brewing system in all it is retail outlets until next year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The product, Keurig Kold, which would be sold online starting this fall, would not spread to the full retail channel until the 2016 holiday season, Bloomberg said, citing Chief Executive Brian Kelley.(bloom.bg/1Fh6obB)

“The retail introduction will begin after the online one,” Bloomberg reported Kelley as saying.

The company couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Keurig is betting on a niche market for home-made cold beverages that it says could become bigger than the single-serve hot beverage market. Cold beverage systems allow consumers to make carbonated and non-carbonated beverages at home.

The company said earlier this month on a conference call that it was on track for the fall launch of the Keurig Kold.

Keurig’s machines use pods filled with coffee, tea or hot chocolate powder to brew one-cup drinks at home.

Keurig cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts on May 6, as the company struggles to convince consumers to take up its new Keurig 2.0 brewing system. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

