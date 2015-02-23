FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keurig to buy back half of Lavazza's stake in company
#Hot Stocks
February 23, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Keurig to buy back half of Lavazza's stake in company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the maker of the K-Cup single-serve coffee pod, will buy back nearly half of Italian coffee maker Luigi Lavazza SpA’s stake in the company for about $624 million.

Lavazza had a 6.6 percent stake in Keurig as of Feb. 4, according to a regulatory filing earlier this month.

Keurig said on Monday it would buy back about 5.2 million shares for $119.18 per share.

The price represents a 3 percent discount to Keurig’s Friday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
