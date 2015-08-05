FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keurig quarterly profit falls 27 pct
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Keurig quarterly profit falls 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the maker of K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, reported a 27 percent fall in quarterly profit as it grapples with slower-than-expected adoption of its new brewers.

Net income attributable to Keurig fell to $113.6 million, or 73 cents a share, in the third quarter ended June 27 from $155.2 million, or 94 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.2 percent to $969.5 million.

The company also authorized the additional repurchase of up to $1 billion in shares over the next two years. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

