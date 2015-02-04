Keurig profit falls as brewer sales drop

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the maker of K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales of its brewers in the holiday season.

Net income attributable to Keurig fell to $134.6 million, or 82 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 27 from $138.2 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 88 cents per share.

Revenue was flat at $1.39 bln from a year earlier. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)