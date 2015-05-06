Keurig profit falls 4 pct; names new CFO

May 6 (Reuters) - Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the maker of K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher costs.

The company also said Peter Leemputte would take over as its chief financial officer and treasurer effective Aug. 17, succeeding Fran Rathke.

Net income attributable to Keurig fell to $155.5 million, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 28, from $162.1 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.03 per share.

Revenue rose 2.1 percent to $1.13 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)