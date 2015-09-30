FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keurig securities fraud cases combined in Calif. federal court
#Westlaw News
September 30, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Keurig securities fraud cases combined in Calif. federal court

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three shareholder lawsuits accusing Keurig Green Mountain of misleading investors about sales prospects for a new coffee-brewing system and cold drink machine will be consolidated in a Northern California district court, a federal judge has ordered.

In a decision issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria appointed the Rosen Law Firm and Glancy Prongay & Murray as co-lead counsel for the litigation, which seeks damages for potentially thousands of Keurig investors nationwide.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MFFT1S

