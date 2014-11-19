Keurig profit jumps 11 pct as portion pack sales rise

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Keurig Green Mountain Inc reported an 11 percent jump in quarterly profit, largely helped by higher sales of its K-Cup coffee portion packs.

The maker of the K-Cup single-serve coffee pod said net income attributable to Keurig rose to $141.1 million, or 86 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 27 from $127 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 90 cents per share.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion.

Separately, the company said Chief Financial Officer Frances Rathke would leave in 2015. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)