U.S. court revives lawsuit vs Keurig Green Mountain
July 24, 2015 / 2:49 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. court revives lawsuit vs Keurig Green Mountain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday revived a shareholder lawsuit accusing Keurig Green Mountain Inc of misleading shareholders about its business prospects.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a lower court judge erred in dismissing the lawsuit accusing the company, once known as Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, of inflating its share price in 2011 by overstating its growth prospects and concealing high inventory levels.

The appeals court said the claims supported a “strong inference” that the company intended to deceive shareholders.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

