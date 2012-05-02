FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-PE firm Francisco Partners to buy Kewill for 89.5 mln stg
#Industrials
May 2, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-PE firm Francisco Partners to buy Kewill for 89.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Deal for 96 pence per share

* At 26 pct premium to stock’s Tuesday close

May 2 (Reuters) - Kewill Plc said it had agreed to be taken private by tech-focussed private equity firm Francisco Partners Funds in a deal that values the British software company at 89.5 million pounds ($145.17 million).

Kewill shareholders would get 96 pence per share, a 26 percent premium to the stock’s close on Tuesday.

The shares were up nearly 27 percent at 96.25 pence at 0703 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

Kewill, which provides software to freight forwarders, distribution firms and express parcel groups, said its directors would recommend the deal to its shareholders.

With about $7 billion of capital, Francisco Partners invests exclusively in technology companies across sectors including semiconductors, capital equipment and electronics components. It has invested over $2.5 billion so far.

