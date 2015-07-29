Kexim seeks bookrunners for potential Kangaroo bond

SYDNEY, July 29 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea , rated Aa3/A+/AA-, has sent out requests for proposals for a potential offering of Kangaroo bonds.

The only other Korean bank to issue Kangaroo bonds this year was identically rated Industrial Bank of Korea, which sold a A$350m ($257 million) 3.25 percent five-year on February 26 at 112bp over asset swaps.

Kexim’s previous Kangaroo trade was last November’s A$500 million dual-tranche 5.5-year print, priced 115bp wide of asset swaps and three-month BBSW. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)